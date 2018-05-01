‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $4.94 million through Sunday for 923 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 23-29. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks included NBC, ABC and CBS, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, The Voice and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Just behind “Avengers: Infinity War” in second place: MGM’s “Overboard,” which saw 891 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.84 million.

TV ad placements for Focus Features’ “Tully” (EMV: $2.61 million), Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party” ($2.42 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Breaking In” ($2.39 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Breaking In” has the best iSpot Attention Index (136) in the ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



