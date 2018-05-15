Atom Tickets Inks Landmark Theatres Pact for Online Movie Ticketing

Atom Tickets is expanding its online-ticketing network to include Landmark Theatres, allowing the studio-backed startup to sell tickets for the indie-film exhibitor’s 53 theaters with 255 screens.

The pact widens Atom Tickets’ total reach of over 20,000 screens across North America. The social-ticketing app also sells tickets for chains including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, National Amusement’s Showcase Cinemas, Bow Tie Cinemas, and Harkins Theatres.

“Landmark Theatres has a rich history creating premium moviegoing experiences and embracing new ways to engage movie fans,” Mark Cuban, co-owner of the chain’s parent Wagner/Cuban Cos., said in a statement.

NBCUniversal-owned Fandango, Atom’s chief rival, does not have a deal with Landmark Theatres to sell tickets through the Fandango network. Last year, Fandango acquired MovieTickets.com, which does have a Landmark ticketing pact.

Last month, Atom Tickets announced deals with nine exhibitors — representing more than 1,000 screens — including Harkins Theatres, the fifth-largest U.S. theater chain, as well as New Vision Theatres, Santikos Entertainment and Regency Theatres.

Atom touts its social-focused movie-ticketing service, which lets users invite friends to see a movie while letting everyone pay separately as well as purchase concessions. With the app, moviegoers go directly to ushers and concession counters and scan QR codes at tablet kiosks instead of using paper tickets or vouchers.

Founded in 2014, Atom Tickets has raised more than $125 million from Lionsgate, Disney, 20th Century Fox Film, and Fidelity. The startup raised $60 million in funding earlier this year.

Landmark Theatres is part of Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban’s Wagner/Cuban Cos., which also includes Magnolia Pictures, 2929 Productions, and cable networks AXS TV and HDNet Movies. The theater chain, founded in 1974, operates in 27 markets with locations including The Landmark in L.A., The Landmark at 57 West in New York City, E Street Cinema in Washington, D.C., and The Landmark Theatre Greenwood Village in Denver.