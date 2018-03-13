Atom Tickets Promotes Marketing Chief Allison Checchi to COO

Atom Tickets announced that Allison Checchi, who joined the movie-ticketing startup as chief marketing officer less than a year ago, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

Checchi’s move into the COO role comes as Ameesh Paleja exited as CEO of Atom Tickets to join Lionsgate’s Starz as chief technology officer. Atom Tickets recently landed $60 million in funding, led by Fidelity and with participation of existing investors Lionsgate, Disney, and 20th Century Fox.

In her new role, Checchi is responsible for the day-to-day management of all functional areas of the company including marketing, product, and engineering. She is also responsible for managing the end-to-end programs of the operating plan. She reports to Matthew Bakal, Atom Tickets executive chairman and co-founder.

“I’ve known Allison for many years, and I have the highest regard for her impressive work within the digital media space,” Bakal said in announcing her appointment. “We’re fortunate to have her talent and experience leading the charge at Atom.”

Checchi joined Atom Tickets in July 2017. Previously, she served as CMO of YP, the local digital marketing business backed by Cerberus. Before YP, she spent nearly a dozen years at Bain & Co., where she was a principal in the consulting firm’s technology, media and telecom practice with a focus on growth strategy. Checchi holds a bahcelor’s degree in engineering science and economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 by Matthew Bakal, Ameesh Paleja, and Geoff Shaevitz with the mission to change the way people go to the movies with its revolutionary social movie ticketing app and website. Each of the founders remains actively involved as board members.

Currently, Atom Tickets provides ticketing for nearly 20,000 screens across the U.S. Its primary competitor is NBCUniversal’s Fandango.