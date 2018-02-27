Atlantic Records Is Launching Its Own Podcasts, Starting Today

Taking a DIY approach to media, Atlantic Records today announced the launch of an in-house podcast initiative with its own dedicated podcast production team. The company is even building a podcast-specific studio at its New York City headquarters, scheduled to be up and running in the spring.

The series, “Atlantic Records Podcasts,” debuts today with the premiere of its first weekly series, entitled “What’d I Say” (a reference to Ray Charles’ 1959 Atlantic hit, in case anyone doesn’t know) featuring interviews with current label artists. A press release describes it as “An inside look at the art of songcraft, the first season includes artists such as Jason Mraz, Whethan, MILCK, Lil Skies, Chappell Roan, Trivium, Sweater Beats, Josie Dunne, and Molly Kate Kestner.” Other series planned for the future include “Inside the Album,” “Respect: Women of Atlantic,” and a series devoted to the Atlantic archives, which stretch back to the label’s founding in 1947.

The initiative is helmed by Atlantic vp Tom Mullen, who hosts his own podcast music series, “Washed Up Emo,” which has been running for seven years and just aired its 124th episode.

In announcing the podcast initiative, Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald said: “Music-making is at the heart of our company, and we already have a state-of-the-art recording studio at the center of our offices. We have a constant stream of artists coming through the building, so the next logical step for us was to create an environment where we could spontaneously capture them telling their stories and talking about their music. With our own podcast team and a dedicated podcast studio, we are able to give fans a unique, insider’s view of our artists, our label, and the creative process in action. With Tom’s deep musical knowledge and podcast expertise leading the charge, we are generating exciting audio content under our own roof.”

Mullen noted: “As I discovered doing my own podcasts, they are an incredibly powerful way of feeding fans’ hunger for intimate knowledge of the artists they love, while also connecting them to new voices. I want to thank Craig and Julie for their amazing support of the project and for giving me this opportunity to turn a personal passion into an actual part of my job. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

To listen to Atlantic Records Podcasts, visit: www.atlanticpodcasts.com