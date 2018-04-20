ASCAP Appoints New Digital Chief

Performance rights organization ASCAP has named Nick Lehman EVP and chief strategy and digital officer. Lehman will oversee strategy and product development, as well as manage partnerships like the company’s deal with Nielsen and the joint database project with BMI (scheduled for public debut during the fourth quarter).

He will be based out of ASCAP headquarters in New York guiding the organization’s business development and administration services as the organization seeks to expand offerings to songwriter, composer and music publisher members as well as licensing partners.

Lehman previously served as president of digital for NBCUniversal where he managed a portfolio that included Fandango. He spent the past two-and-a-half years at the Virginia-based broadcast group TEGNA, where he was chief strategy officer responsible for cultivating strategic partnerships, incubating new businesses and driving innovation initiatives throughout all areas of the company. His past experience also includes an eight-year run at Viacom, where he was EVP and general manager of the games and interactive group at MTV Networks. From 1993 to 1997 he was a consultant to investment group Bain & Company.

“Nick’s track record of launching, scaling and transforming converged media and technology companies through product innovation and strategic alliances makes him a perfect fit for ASCAP’s transformation agenda,” said ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews, to whom he will report. “I am thrilled that he will be part of our executive leadership team.”

Commenting on his post at ASCAP, Lehman said: “The ASCAP repertory of music is not only an enormously positive force in our culture, but it is a major catalyst for driving the growth and success of virtually every media platform. I am excited to help lead ASCAP into new areas, technologies and partnerships that will support our members and help them thrive in the future.”

Lehman replaces ASCAP’s Alice Kim, who joined in 2013 and was instrumental in launching the company’s six-year strategic plan and in driving the digital transformation of ASCAP through new digital tools for members and data partnerships.

Lehman arrives at a very competitive time for all PROs as they endeavor to stay relevant in a rapidly changing music world where new collection entities are springing up with some regularity. ASCAP, the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers, is a world leader in public performing rights, royalty collections and advocacy for music creators.