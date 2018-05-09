Apple Looking to Copy Amazon’s Subscription Video Distribution Strategy (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
apple tv
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program.

It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. Users of Apple mobile devices and Apple TVs have for some time been able to pay for video subscription services using their Apple payment information, but both the payment and the consumption of the paid content happen in third-party apps.

With this new model, Apple would be able to make it easier for users to subscribe to a video service, potentially doing away with the need for publishers to even build apps for devices like Apple TV. It would also validate Apple’s own TV app, which the company launched in 2016 as a kind of program guide for online video.

The company plans to roll out the new feature in the coming year, according to Bloomberg. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment when contacted for this story.

Amazon has been very successful with a very similar model, which it calls Amazon Channels. The company allows Amazon Prime subscribers to easily add paid third-party services like HBO, Starz and CBS all Access to their Prime Video service, and streams this third-party programming directly through the Amazon Video app.

Amazon launched Channels at the end of 2015, and has since continuously grown the number of video services available through channels. The company also briefly experimented with selling its own niche video services through Channels, but gave up on that strategy earlier this year.

Despite such setbacks, Amazon Channels has by all accounts been a very successful program for the company. A number of industry insiders have told Variety in that past that Amazon has become the single biggest seller of video subscription services, easily surpassing competitors like Google and Apple.

More Digital

  • Italy's Nexo Digital Launches Sales on

    Italy's Nexo Digital Launches Sales on 'Klimt and Schiele', 'Monet' Event Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku Earnings Beat Expectations as Ads, Services Surpass Hardware Revenue

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • Mitu Hires

    Mitú Names Three Execs for Scripted Development, Marketing and Digital Premium Content

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • net neutrality

    Startups Rally for Net Neutrality as Democrats Gear Up for Vote

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • Steam Libraries Will Soon Be Playable

    Steam Libraries Will Soon Be Playable on Phones Via Steam Link App

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • Jack Whitehall Tackles Bale, Mourinho in

    Jack Whitehall Tackles Gareth Bale, Jose Mourinho in YouTube’s ‘Training Days’

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

  • promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder

    Blockchain-Based Rights Trading Platform Cinemarket Launches at Cannes

    Apple plans to start selling third-party video subscription services directly through its TV app, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. This approach would be very similar to the way Amazon sells video services via its Amazon Channels program. It would also be a departure from the way Apple is currently handling third-party subscriptions, which is through in-app payments. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad