Apple to Release Red iPhone 8 This Week

Janko Roettgers

Apple announced a red version of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Monday. The limited-edition models will benefit (RED), a non-profit co-founded by U2’s Bono in 2006 to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The new phones, officially dubbed the “iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition,” feature the same innards as the regular iPhone 8 and iPohne 8 Plus, combined with a red glass enclosure and aluminum bands as well as a black front.

In addition, Apple is also making a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X leather case available for sale Tuesday. The phones will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday, and reach stores on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Apple has released red versions of its phones. The company partnered with the charity all the way back in 2006, and has since donated more than $160 million to its global fund, which makes Apple the biggest corporate donor.

There is no word on how much money Apple donates per sale of one of these red phones, or how many of these devices it has sold over the years.

