You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

Chery was responsible for securing two Apple exclusive releases from Chance The Rapper, including the Grammy-winning "Coloring Book."

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carl Chery at the Music & Tech, Red Bull Sound Select's 30 Days in Chicago festival, at Columbia College in Chicago, IL, USA on 13 November, 2017.
CREDIT: Bryan Allen Lamb

Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years for YouTube.

At Apple Music, Chery developed popular playlists as well, namely A-List: Hip-Hop and A-List: R&B. He was also responsible for securing two Apple exclusive releases from Chance The Rapper, including the Grammy Award-winning album, “Coloring Book.” Cherry’s additional credits include playing a key early role in breaking such artists as Cardi B, Bryson Tiller,  Post Malone, Khalid, Daniel Caesar, 6LACK and H.E.R.

A former music journalist who has written for SOHH.com, XXL and BET, Cherry joined Apple in 2014 as part of the company’s Beats By Dre/Beats Music acquisition.

As Variety reported, Apple Music recently named Oliver Schusser as new lead for Apple Music worldwide. The service also recently passed 40 million paid subscribers.

As of January, Spotify claimed 70 million paying subscribers worldwide. The Swedish company went public on April 3 and its market cap is currently valued at $25.5 billion.

More Digital

  • Carl Chery at the Music &

    Apple Music's Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • Google Placeholder

    Google Expands Ad-Blocker-Aware Soft Paywall for Publishers

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • Mixcloud-logo

    Jeffrey Katzenberg-Led WndrCo Invests $11.5 Million in U.K. Audio Streamer Mixcloud

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • Netflix Q1 2018 Preview: Blockbuster Quarter

    Netflix Q1 Preview: Another Blockbuster Quarter Despite Price Hikes?

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • China’s Weibo Reverses Ban on Gay

    China’s Weibo Reverses Ban on LGBT Content

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • Nico Moolenaar Talks Netflix Canneseries Contender

    Nico Moolenaar Talks Netflix Canneseries Contender ‘Undercover’

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

  • China Bans Gay Content Online

    China Bans Gay Content Online (Report)

    Carl Chery, Apple Music’s head of artist curation overseeing hip-hop and R&B programming, is leaving the tech giant, Variety has learned. According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations. Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad