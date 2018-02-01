Apple Posts Record Revenue for 2017 Holiday Quarter, Cites Strong iPhone X Sales

Apple once again beat Wall Street expectations in announcing record quarterly results — fueled by the highest revenue from iPhone sales in its history, although it sold nearly 1 million fewer smartphones than in the year-earlier period.

For the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 ended Dec. 30, Apple reported revenue of $88.3 billion, up 13% year over year. Its earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16%, also was an all-time record.

The iPhone X “surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in announcing the results.

For the 2017 holiday quarter, analysts had forecast Apple revenue of $87.06 billion and earnings per share of $3.86.

The iPhone X is the company’s most expensive smartphone ever, priced starting at $999 with 64 gigabytes of storage. The device actually began shipping in late October, ahead of the official Nov. 3 retail launch.

For the December quarter, Apple shipped 77.3 million iPhone smartphones worldwide, representing $61.6 billion in sales. Unit sales of iPhones were down 1% compared with 78.3 million in the year-earlier quarter, while revenue rose 13%. Some analysts had expected Apple, which doesn’t break out sales data by iPhone model, to top 80 million iPhone units.

Meanwhile, Apple issued guidance for its fiscal second-quarter 2018 of revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion — below Wall Street consensus estimates of around $65.7 billion for the current quarter.

According to Cook, Apple in January hit an active installed base of 1.3 billion devices, up 30% over two years. The milestone “is a testament to the popularity of our products and the loyalty and satisfaction of our customers,” he said.

Apple’s services revenue also saw a healthy uptick in the most recent quarter, rising 18% to $8.5 billion. That segment includes iTunes digital content and services, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services.

Last month, Apple announced it would pay $38 billion in U.S. taxes to repatriate some portion of $250 billion-plus in cash it holds overseas. The tech giant also said it expected to invest $30 billion in capital spending in the U.S. by the end of 2022, but it hasn’t specified how much offshore cash would be returned to American coffers.