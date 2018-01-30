Apple Delays Major iOS Updates to 2019 (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
iPhone X
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple’s senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi  announced the changed roadmap internally to employees earlier this month, according to the report. Apple is expected to unveil the next version of iOS at its WWDC developer conference this summer, and then ship it to consumers when it releases the next iPhone in September.

In addition to the new home screen, some of the other features delayed until 2019 include updates to apps like Mail as well as features around the taking, editing and sharing of photos, according to Axios. The company is still expected to ship updates to its ARKit augmented reality platform, and is reportedly also looking to revamp e-book and audiobook reading with a new Books app.

These latest revelations about a change in pace for iOS updates comes days before Apple is set to report its holiday quarter earnings this coming Thursday. Apple has had a couple of excellent quarters, thanks to renewed iPhone sales growth. However, this week, reports surfaced that the company is cutting iPhone X production by as much as 50% amid weak demand for the $1000 phone.

 

More Digital

  • iPhone X

    Apple Delays Major iOS Updates to 2019 (Report)

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • Downhill Skiing

    Olympics Rights Holders Grapple With Audience Measurement Complexities

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • HACK'D

    Makers of Chat Fiction App Yarn Raise $13 Million, Add Original From 'Saw' Writers

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • Digital Streaming Sports Rights

    Big Media, Silicon Valley Battle for Multibillion-Dollar Sports TV Rights

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • SUBURRA

    Netflix, Rai Fiction Order Second Season of Italian Series 'Suburra'

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • Oath - Yahoo - AOL -

    Former YouTube Exec Kathryn Friedrich Becomes New Head of Ryot Studio

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

  • AFC linebacker Von Miller (58), of

    NFL Star Von Miller to Host Live Comedy-Variety Show for Facebook Watch

    Apple has decided not to change the iPhone’s home screen design when it unveils a new version of its iOS operating system later this year, according to a new Axios report. The company decided to delay some major iOS updates to next year, and instead focus on performance and reliability for this year’s update. Apple […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad