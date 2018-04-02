No More Intel Inside: Apple Plans to Use Its Own Chips for Macs (Report)

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Apple is looking to replace processors made by Intel with its own, custom-built chips, according to a new Bloomberg report. The company could switch to its own chips as early as 2020. Intel shares, which were already in negative territory over trade war fears Monday, were down close to 9 percent following the news.

Intel has been supplying processors to Apple ever since the company switched from a previous processor architecture to the company’s chips in 2006. The company is currently responsible for as much as 5 percent of Intel’s revenue, according to Bloomberg.

Developing.

