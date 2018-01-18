Apple to Take Culver City HQ After HBO Backs Out

Apple is set to take the lease on a new office building in Culver City after HBO backed out of plans to occupy the space.

Lincoln Property Co. is developing the four-story project at the corner of Washington and National boulevards. The project will feature 128,000 square feet of retail, and is projected to open in late 2019. HBO was expected to be the main tenant, but recently backed out. The news was first reported by the Real Deal, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Thomas Small, the mayor pro tem of Culver City, confirmed the news to Variety.

“We were very excited about HBO,” Small said. “If anything, we’re more excited about Apple.”

Last fall, Apple floated plans to spend $1 billion on original content. Apple already has a space in Culver City, with its Beats subsidiary located in the nearby Hayden Tract.

The Real Deal also reported that Apple intends to lease 75,000 square feet at new facility at 5500 Jefferson Blvd., which is also nearby.

Culver City is quickly becoming a major hub for new media ventures, as Amazon recently announced plans to lease 280,000 square feet of space at the Culver Studios, which is just a few blocks from the Apple site.