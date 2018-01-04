Apple App Store Generated $300 Million in Revenue on New Year’s Day 2018

Apple rang in 2018 with a bang: The tech giant said App Store customers made $300 million in purchases on Jan. 1 alone, setting a new record.

That was in addition to the record-breaking $890 million generated by the App Store during the seven-day period from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.

The metrics underscore how big a revenue driver for Apple the App Store has become. In 2017, iOS app developers collected $26.5 billion — up more than 30% over 2016, according to Apple. Since the App Store launched in July 2008, iOS developers have earned over $86 billion.

Breakout hits in 2017 on the App Store included Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Monument Valley 2, King of Glory, Calm and Affinity Photo. In addition, perennial favorites including Hulu, Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, Enlight Videoleap, and 1Password remained popular throughout the year.

Apple noted that Niantic Labs’ Pokémon Go augmented-reality game climbed back to the top of the App Store charts on Dec. 21 with the introduction of new AR features built on Apple’s ARKit framework. The company said the App Store now includes nearly 2,000 ARKit-enabled apps spanning all categories. In addition to Pokemon Go, among the most popular AR titles are social-media apps including Snapchat and Pitu; games such as “CSR Racing 2,” “Stack AR” and “Kings of Pool”; shopping apps from Amazon and Wayfair; and education apps including Night Sky and Thomas & Friends Minis.

All told, the App Store has more than 500 million visits per week from users worldwide. The company launched a redesigned version of the App Store with the rollout of iOS 11 in September 2017, designed to make app and game discovery easier.