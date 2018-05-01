You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Announces $100 Billion Stock Buyback, Tops Quarterly Earnings Forecasts

A close up view of a customer inspecting an iPhone 8 unit at the Apple Orchard store in Singapore, 22 September 2017. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were announced by tech giant Apple as the latest iterations of their iconic mobile devices.Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch in Singapore - 22 Sep 2017
CREDIT: WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Apple turned in another quarterly beat, with revenue up 16% to $61.1 billion and earnings per share up 30% — and announced a whopping $100 billion share buyback program.

“Given our confidence in Apple’s future, we are very happy to announce that our board has approved a new $100 billion share repurchase authorization and a 16% increase in our quarterly dividend,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in announcing the results.

Apple shares were up 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after reporting earnings for the quarter ended March 31. The company reported net income of $13.82 billion, up 25% year over year, or earnings of $2.73 per diluted share.

The tech giant topped Wall Street’s lowered expectations. Analyst consensus estimates had forecast revenue of $60.82 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.67 for the period, Apple’s fiscal second quarter of 2018. In recent weeks, several analysts have lowered expectations for Apple on signs of slowing iPhone growth — and that the company’s “super-cycle” model of selling the latest-and-greatest smartphone is losing steam as consumers hold on to their iPhones longer.

Apple CEO Tim Cook cited strong sales growth of iPhones, services and wearables for the most recent quarter, its best-ever FYQ2 for revenue and income. “Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter,” he said in prepared remarks.

International sales accounted for 65% of Apple’s quarterly revenue (the same as in the year-earlier period). The company grew revenue in all geographies, with over 20% growth in Greater China and Japan.

Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones in the March 2018 quarter, below analysts projections of 54 million iPhone unit shipments for fiscal Q2 2018 (up from 50.8 million units in the year-earlier period). However, iPhone revenue jumped 14.3%, to $38.0 billion.

Apple’s services segment — which includes revenue from iTunes digital content and services, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services — soared 31% year-over-year, to $9.2 billion.

From August 2012 through March 2018, Apple has now returned $275 billion to shareholders, including $200 billion in share repurchases.

For its fiscal Q3, Apple projected revenue of $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion (in line with analysts estimates of $51.6 billion in revenue).

