Apple: All iPhones, iPads, Macs Affected by Security Flaws

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Almost all of Apple’s hardware line-up is affected by two security vulnerabilities disclosed by researchers this week, the company admitted in a statement posted on its website. However, Apple has already released patches for its operating systems to deal with these flaws, and is working on updating its Safari browser as well.

Security researchers employed by Google released details about two serious security vulnerabilities this week that affect almost all computers and mobile devices. Dubbed Spectre and Meltdown, the two vulnerabilities are based on the way processors run applications, and both can be used to access sensitive information on affected computers. For instance, Spectre can use malicious code on a website to access the browsing history of a computer, steal passwords and more.

On Thursday, Apple told its customers that “all Mac systems and iOS devices are affected” by these vulnerabilities, which also includes Apple Watches and Apple TVs. However, the company also argued that there are no known cases of hackers actually exploiting these vulnerabilities yet. Still, Apple is cautioning users to only download apps they trust from known sources for the time being.

The company also released patched versions of iOS 11.2, MacOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to address the Meltdown vulnerability. It plans to release an updated version of Safari that’s immune to Spectre in the coming days.

Apple isn’t the only company scrambling to release patches against these new vulnerabilities. Microsoft and Google have been updating their software as well, and even cloud computing providers like Amazon are patching their systems to deal with the issue.

