Apple Sends Out Invites to 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to unveil the tech giant’s next new things at the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

The company has issued official invites for the WWDC keynote, which will take place June 4, starting at 10 a.m., at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

WWDC 2018 runs June 4-8, featuring more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions presented by Apple engineers. It announces all of its big news for the event in the opening-day keynote.

Already, the rumor mill is churning out speculation over what Apple might announce. While no news is expected on new iPhone models, Apple may be revealing iOS 12 and other updates to its software platforms, and is rumored to be prepping announcements about improvements to Siri and HomePod and possibly new MacBook and iPad Pro models.

With iOS 12 — the next major operating system for Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices — the company has been working on additions including “a redesigned home screen app grid, a multiplayer mode for augmented reality games, and a merger of the third-party applications running on iPhones and Macs,” according to a Bloomberg report earlier this year.

At the 2017 WWDC, Apple introduced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, revamped iMacs and MacBooks, and teased a new desktop computer for professionals dubbed the iMac Pro. Among other news, the company announced last year that Amazon Video would be coming to Apple TV, as well as updates to iOS to use machine learning to get better at photo recognition and other “intelligent” tasks.