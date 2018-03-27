Apple Introduces New $329 iPad at Education Event

Apple introduced a new 9.7 inch iPad at an education-themed event in Chicago Tuesday. The new iPad features a Touch ID-compatible home button as well as support for the Apple Pencil, the company’s custom-built stylus pen.

The device will come with an 8 megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p video as well as a HD front-facing camera, last up to 10 hours on a single charge and optionally offer LTE support. It is being powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, which will be able to run augmented reality (AR) apps powered by Apple’s ARKit.

Apple is selling the new iPad for $329 and up, depending on device configurations. Schools will get the same hardware for $299 and up.

The company also announced new versions of its productivity apps, including Pages and Keynote, with support for the Apple Pencil. The apps will be pre-loaded to the new iPad for free, and Apple has been developing some enhancements to make them work better in the classroom, including the ability for teachers to annotate their students’ work.

