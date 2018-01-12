‘American Made’ Tops DVD, Blu-ray Charts

Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6.

The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for Central American drug lords, earned $51.3 million at the domestic box office.

Warner’s “Dunkirk,” the top seller the previous week, slipped to No. 2 on both charts in its third week on shelves.

Rounding out the top five on both charts were Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” at No. 3, Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” at No. 4, and Warner’s “The Lego Ninjago Movie” at No. 5.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 61% of total unit sales for “American Made,” with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray contributing 12% of the total.

“American Made” also debuted at No. 1 on the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Jan. 7.

“Despicable Me 3” and Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” came off holdbacks at Redbox rental kiosks to move up to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, while “Dunkirk” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” dropped to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/6/18:

1. American Made (new)

2. Dunkirk

3. Despicable Me 3

4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

5. The Lego Ninjago Movie

6. The Mountain Between Us

7. Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. American Assassin

10. Wonder Woman

11. Brawl in Cell Block 99

12. Atomic Blonde

13. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

14. Cars 3

15. Jeepers Creepers 3

16. Flatliners (2017)

17. The Fate of the Furious

18. War for the Planet of the Apes

19. The Recall

20. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 1/7/18:

1. American Made (new)

2. Despicable Me 3

3. The Mountain Between Us

4. Dunkirk

5. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

6. Flatliners (2017)

7. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

8. Atomic Blonde

9. The Lego Ninjago Movie

10. Kidnap