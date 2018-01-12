‘American Made’ Tops DVD, Blu-ray Charts

'Dunkirk' slips to No. 2 a week after bowing at No. 1

By

Editorial Director, Home Media Magazine

Thomas's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Made
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6.

The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for Central American drug lords, earned $51.3 million at the domestic box office.

Warner’s “Dunkirk,” the top seller the previous week, slipped to No. 2 on both charts in its third week on shelves.

Rounding out the top five on both charts were Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” at No. 3, Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” at No. 4, and Warner’s “The Lego Ninjago Movie” at No. 5.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 61% of total unit sales for “American Made,” with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray contributing 12% of the total.

“American Made” also debuted at No. 1 on the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Jan. 7.

Despicable Me 3” and Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us” came off holdbacks at Redbox rental kiosks to move up to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, while “Dunkirk” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” dropped to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Related

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Media Play News.

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/6/18:

1. American Made (new)
2. Dunkirk
3. Despicable Me 3
4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle
5. The Lego Ninjago Movie
6. The Mountain Between Us
7. Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season
8. Spider-Man: Homecoming
9. American Assassin
10. Wonder Woman
11. Brawl in Cell Block 99
12. Atomic Blonde
13. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
14. Cars 3
15. Jeepers Creepers 3
16. Flatliners (2017)
17. The Fate of the Furious
18. War for the Planet of the Apes
19. The Recall
20. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 1/7/18:

1. American Made (new)
2. Despicable Me 3
3. The Mountain Between Us
4. Dunkirk
5. Kingsman: The Golden Circle
6. Flatliners (2017)
7. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
8. Atomic Blonde
9. The Lego Ninjago Movie
10. Kidnap

More Digital

  • American Made

    'American Made' Tops DVD, Blu-ray Charts

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • Twitter outage

    Facebook’s Loss Is Twitter’s Gain: Stock Closes at Two-Year High

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • Electronauts

    VR Music App Electronauts Could Be the Next Tilt Brush

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • Movies Anywhere

    Movies Anywhere Streams 3 Million Hours of Content Since Launch

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • Best Innovations at CES 2018

    Best of CES: 5 Innovations That Stood Out From the Crowd

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • Facebook Stock Slumps After Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook Stock Slumps After Mark Zuckerberg Signals Major Changes to News Feed

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

  • A deliveryman walks away from the

    China Punishes Foreign Firms for Geographical Errors

    Universal Pictures’ “American Made” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Jan. 6. The film, which stars Tom Cruise as a pilot working for the CIA who becomes a smuggler for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad