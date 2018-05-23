AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare (EXCLUSIVE)

Freshly minted Rooftop Immersive Studio has inked a deal with the international division of AMC Networks for virtual reality content. Rooftop will work with AMC Networks International Southern Europe and aggregate documentary-based VR content for the Odisea documentary channel.

“AMC Networks International Southern Europe is one of the most renowned and respected broadcasters of original programming, and we are delighted to be partnering with them to offer VR to a wider audience,” said Jordi Van Even, founder of Rooftop Content Group.

He told Variety that the AMC deal will cover a wide range of factual 360-video fare, ranging from underwater experiences to extreme sports. The content will play on the dedicated Odisea app.

Rooftop is based in Amsterdam. Having focused on TV production and distribution, it recently launched two new subsidiaries, Rooftop Film & TV and Rooftop Immersive Studio. Jan Maarten Groen, founder of A Film and former sales director at Universal Benelux is the co-founder of the immersive business. Roger Rosweide is a partner, and his experience includes working at &samhoud media on a VR cinema in Amsterdam.

The new studio creates and distributes VR, AR and 360-degree video. It recently signed on to co-produce “The Ark” (pictured), a real-world immersive experience based on the biblical tale of Noah’s Ark that incorporates VR.

Van Even said it is in final stage talks with telcos, pay TV operators and OTT services to aggregate and license them VR and 360 content, as it has done with AMC.