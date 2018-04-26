Amazon Posts Massive Q1 Earnings Beat, Shares Rocket to Record Highs

Amazon reported $51.0 billion in sales for the first quarter and a net profit of $1.63 billion for the first quarter of 2018 — dramatically topping already-high Wall Street expectations.

The company’s stock soared as much as 8%, climbing above $1,600 per share to all-time highs, in after-hours trading Thursday.

Amazon’s net income, which more than doubled from the year-earlier period, translated into earnings of $3.27 per share. Wall Street consensus estimates had pegged Amazon’s Q1 revenue at $49.79 billion and EPS at $1.26.

Last week, CEO Jeff Bezos announced in his annual letter to investors that Amazon had surpassed 100 million members worldwide for Prime, the free-shipping program that includes Prime Video and other perks.

Excluding the $1.6 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, Amazon’s sales increased 39% compared with Q1 of 2017.

Amazon’s business has kept humming along amid Donald Trump’s Twitter-fueled attacks on the ecommerce giant a few week ago. His vague threats to make life difficult for Amazon, based on his claim that Amazon doesn’t pay its fair share of taxes as well as his untrue assertions about the company’s deal with the U.S. Postal Service, drove the stock down as much as 13% but shares have since rebounded. Amazon has not commented on Trump’s attacks, which appear to be spurred by Bezos’ ownership of the Washington Post.