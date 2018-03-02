Amazon Prime Video Adds 20 Reality TV Series, Including ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’

A truckload of reality TV has landed on Amazon’s Prime Video service, including 15 seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” competition series and all episodes of “Toddlers & Tiaras,” which originally aired on TLC.

Also now on Prime Video as of Friday — available to members to stream for no additional cost — are “River Monsters” seasons 1-9, “Whale Wars” seasons 1-6, “Miami Ink” seasons 1-6, Bear Grylls’ “Man vs. Wild” seasons 1-3, and “Unsolved Mysteries” seasons 1-12.

According to Amazon, many of the new reality series come to Prime Video through FilmRise, a film and TV show acquisition and distribution company. FilmRise is using Prime Video Direct (previously called Amazon Video Direct), the online retail giant’s self-service program for studios, distributors and content creators to make their video content available to Amazon customers, including Prime members.

Last summer, FilmRise used Prime Video Direct to distribute six sitcoms produced by Carsey-Werner, including all episodes of the original “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and “A Different World.” Under the Prime Video Direct program, content owners who opt for SVOD distribution receive royalty fees based on the number of hours their programming is watched.

Here’s the full list of the reality TV shows now available to Prime members as well as subscribers of Amazon’s standalone Prime Video service: