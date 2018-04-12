Amazon Prime Video Getting 60-Plus LGBTQ Films From Outfest Film Festival

Amazon’s Prime Video is now streaming 58 official-selection feature films from the Outfest LGBTQ-oriented film festival — with six more coming soon — available to Prime members at no additional cost.
The films were published to Prime Video directly by filmmakers or rights holders through Amazon’s Prime Video Direct self-publishing program, which lets content owners earn royalties based on customer viewing time.
The titles include: comedy “G.B.F.” (pictured above), the 2013 Outfest Los Angeles closing night film; “A Sinner In Mecca,” winner of the 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for documentary; “Open,” the first American film to win the Teddy jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; drama “The Gymnast,” winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award for American narrative feature; comedy “Women Who Kill,” nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 best first screenplay; documentaries “Major!” and “Political Animals”; and cross-cultural/multigenerational dramedy “Baby Steps.”
“These are challenging times for many and reports of violence against LGBTQ citizens are on the rise,” said Christopher Racster, executive director of Outfest. “I still believe, though, in the power of our stories to change that narrative… It is a relationship like this with Prime Video Direct that will carry our stories across the widest network and reach the most individuals.”
Over the past year, Amazon has focused on acquiring bundles of films screened at film festivals around the world, offering filmmakers a no-haggle deal to distribute their work through Prime Video Direct (formerly called Amazon Video Direct).
The ecommerce giant’s Film Festival Stars program launched at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and has extended to SXSW, Tribeca, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival, and the Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival.
Outfest, founded by UCLA students in 1982, has showcased and protected thousands of films from around the world over the past 35 years. The Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival this year is scheduled for July 12–22, 2018.
Here’s the full list of Outfest selections now available on Prime Video:
- 52 Tuesdays
- A Sinner In Mecca
- An Englishman in New York
- Anatomy of a Love Seen
- Ander
- Baby Steps
- Beautiful Something
- Body Electric
- Call to Witness
- Crazy Bitches
- Desire Will Set You Free
- Do You Take This Man
- Eating Out
- Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds
- Eating Out: All You Can Eat
- Eating Out: Drama Camp
- Ekaj
- Empire State
- Family Values: An American Tragedy
- G.B.F.
- Geography Club
- Good Mourning Lucille
- Greek Pete
- Grown Up Movie Star
- Hello Again
- Hit So Hard
- Howl
- I Do
- Isle of Lesbos
- Jamie Marks is Dead
- Karl Rove, I Love You
- Liberty: 3 Stories about Life & Death
- Loving Annabelle
- Lyle
- Major!
- Morgan
- Nate & Margaret
- Open
- Park
- Political Animals
- Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
- Retake
- Rift
- S&M Sally
- Sebastian
- Slash
- Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
- Strange Fits of Passion
- Stuff
- 10 Year Plan
- The Gymnast
- The Pearl
- The People I’ve Slept With
- The Resurrection of a Bastard
- Were The World Mine
- Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell
- Wild Flowers
- Women Who Kill
In addition, six more titles from Outfest are scheduled to be coming to Prime Video in the next few weeks:
- 1 Million Happy Nows
- Ava’s Impossible Things
- Bruising for Besos
- Jamie and Jessie Are Not Together
- Something Must Brake
- Uncle Howard