Amazon Prime Video Getting 60-Plus LGBTQ Films From Outfest Film Festival

Amazon’s Prime Video is now streaming 58 official-selection feature films from the Outfest LGBTQ-oriented film festival — with six more coming soon — available to Prime members at no additional cost.

The films were published to Prime Video directly by filmmakers or rights holders through Amazon’s Prime Video Direct self-publishing program, which lets content owners earn royalties based on customer viewing time.

The titles include: comedy “G.B.F.” (pictured above), the 2013 Outfest Los Angeles closing night film; “A Sinner In Mecca,” winner of the 2015 Outfest Grand Jury Award for documentary; “Open,” the first American film to win the Teddy jury prize at the Berlin Film Festival; drama “The Gymnast,” winner of 2006 Outfest Grand Jury Award for American narrative feature; comedy “Women Who Kill,” nominated for Film Independent’s 2018 best first screenplay; documentaries “Major!” and “Political Animals”; and cross-cultural/multigenerational dramedy “Baby Steps.”

“These are challenging times for many and reports of violence against LGBTQ citizens are on the rise,” said Christopher Racster, executive director of Outfest. “I still believe, though, in the power of our stories to change that narrative… It is a relationship like this with Prime Video Direct that will carry our stories across the widest network and reach the most individuals.”

Over the past year, Amazon has focused on acquiring bundles of films screened at film festivals around the world, offering filmmakers a no-haggle deal to distribute their work through Prime Video Direct (formerly called Amazon Video Direct).

The ecommerce giant’s Film Festival Stars program launched at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and has extended to SXSW, Tribeca, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival, and the Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival.

Outfest, founded by UCLA students in 1982, has showcased and protected thousands of films from around the world over the past 35 years. The Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival this year is scheduled for July 12–22, 2018.

Here’s the full list of Outfest selections now available on Prime Video:

52 Tuesdays

A Sinner In Mecca

An Englishman in New York

Anatomy of a Love Seen

Ander

Baby Steps

Beautiful Something

Body Electric

Call to Witness

Crazy Bitches

Desire Will Set You Free

Do You Take This Man

Eating Out

Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds

Eating Out: All You Can Eat

Eating Out: Drama Camp

Ekaj

Empire State

Family Values: An American Tragedy

G.B.F.

Geography Club

Good Mourning Lucille

Greek Pete

Grown Up Movie Star

Hello Again

Hit So Hard

Howl

I Do

Isle of Lesbos

Jamie Marks is Dead

Karl Rove, I Love You

Liberty: 3 Stories about Life & Death

Loving Annabelle

Lyle

Major!

Morgan

Nate & Margaret

Open

Park

Political Animals

Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo

Retake

Rift

S&M Sally

Sebastian

Slash

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

Strange Fits of Passion

Stuff

10 Year Plan

The Gymnast

The Pearl

The People I’ve Slept With

The Resurrection of a Bastard

Were The World Mine

Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell

Wild Flowers

Women Who Kill

In addition, six more titles from Outfest are scheduled to be coming to Prime Video in the next few weeks: