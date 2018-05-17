Amazon Prime Video Scores Diego Maradona Bio-Series

Streaming giant Amazon Prime has greenlit a new original series based on the life of soccer icon, Diego Maradona. The bio-series joins a slew of soccer-related projects in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup to be held in Moscow this summer.

The new series for Mexico will follow the tumultuous life and career of the legendary Argentine soccer player, aka ‘The Golden Boy,’ whose exploits off the field were as renowned as his triumphs on the soccer field.

Produced by BTF Media in association with Dhana Media and Raze, the bio-series aims to explore the “man behind the champion” as it traces the former player’s early life and career in his native Argentina to when he played for Barcelona in Spain and for Italy’s Naples. In Argentina’s 1978 squad, Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups, being hacked to hell by Italian defenders in his first, knocking England out of his second with a handball goal, which he dubbed “the hand of God,” and being thrown out of his last for substance abuse. Along the way, he lead Argentina to victory in 1986 Mexico World Cup, could be called unlucky not to win the 1990 final against Germany, and was hailed by many as the greatest player in history.

“There are few players whose notoriety transcends generations and geographic borders – Maradona is a household name around the world, and his career highlights are still discussed today among the biggest moments in soccer’s history,” said Brad Beale, Vice President, worldwide TV content acquisition, Amazon Prime Video.

“We are diving deep into the essence of the story and working on all of its aspects to bring it to a global audience,” said Francisco Cordero, Co-Founder and CEO, BTF Media.

This is the second prominent project about Maradona to be announced in recent months. “Amy” and “Senna” director Asif Kapadia is developing a Maradona documentary he describes as part three of a trilogy about child geniuses and fame.

The still-untitled Maradona series is the third Prime Original series announced by Amazon Prime Video for Mexico following the recently launched “Diablo Guardian,” and the upcoming “Un Extraño Enemigo.”

The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.