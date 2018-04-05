You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Adds Full Seasons of ‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘Parks and Recreation, ‘House,’ ‘Eureka’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Friday Night Lights - Kyle Chandler
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Amazon is bulking up its TV lineup on Prime Video under a deal with NBCUniversal, adding full seasons of four shows: “Friday Night Lights,” “Parks and Recreation,” “House” and “Eureka.”

Under the pact, Prime Video has exclusive streaming rights to offer all seasons of “House,” the Hugh Laurie starrer that aired on Fox for eight seasons, and “Eureka,” which ran on Syfy for five seasons.

Fan-favorite “Friday Night Lights,” starring Kyle Chandler (above left) as the small-town Texas high-school football coach of the Dillon Panthers, had aired on NBC for two seasons then shifted to DirecTV for another three. Previously, the show was available on Netflix before rolling off the service in October 2017. Chandler won an Emmy Award for his turn in the show’s final season, while showrunner Jason Katims won an Emmy for writing for a drama series.

Meanwhile, all seven seasons of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” starring Amy Poehler are also available on Netflix and Hulu, in addition to now being available on Amazon Prime Video.

The four NBCU shows now on Amazon Prime Video are available only to members in the U.S.

Earlier this month, Amazon added past seasons of 20 reality TV shows, including 15 seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and all episodes of “Toddlers & Tiaras,” which originally aired on TLC.

