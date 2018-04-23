Google Parent Alphabet Beats Q1 Earnings Expectations With Over $31 Billion Revenue

Google’s corporate parent Alphabet surpassed analysts’ expectations for its fiscal first quarter, which ended on March 31. The company also revealed that its Nest smart home unit lost $621 million in 2017.

Alphabet generated some $31.15 billion in revenue during Q1 of 2018, compared to $24.75 billion in revenue during the same quarter a year ago. The company’s net income for the quarter was $9.4 billion, compared to $5.43 billion last year. This translates to adjusted earnings of $.13.33 per share, compared to $7.71 for Q1 of 2017.

Analysts had expected revenue of $30.31 billion, and earnings of of $9.31 per share. Alphabet’s stock gained $17.55, or 1.64 percent, in after-hours trading directly following the earnings release.

One tidbit revealed in the earnings is the money Google has been making with Nest. The company’s smart home unit previously operated as a separate company under the Alphabet umbrella, with Google including its revenue and losses in its “other bets” segment, that also consists of Google’s internet access business as well as moonshots like self-driving cars and biotech.

However, Alphabet folded Nest back into Google in recent months, to more closely align it with its Google Home speakers and other smart home efforts. To account for this change, the company restated all of 2017’s earnings with Nest as part of Google. Based on this information, we now know that Nest generated a total of $726 million in revenue in 2017, while losing some $621 million.

However, we still won’t exactly know how much Nest will make going forward: After previously lumping it into the “other bets” category, the company is now including it in “Google other revenues,” which includes hardware sales, cloud services and subscriptions — basically anything that doesn’t involve advertising.

Developing.