All Def Media Taps Brooke Goldstein as COO, Ups Chris Blackwell and Scott Weintrob

Todd Spangler

All Def - Brooke Goldstein, Chris Blackwell, Scott Weintrob
CREDIT: Courtesy of All Def Digital

All Def Media, the media company focused on hip-hop and youth culture, announced the hiring of ad sales vet Brooke Goldstein as co-president and chief operating officer.

The company also announced the promotions of Chris Blackwell to co-president and chief digital officer and Scott Weintrob to executive creative director.

The management changes come after Sanjay Sharma exited as All Def Digital’s CEO in September. (The company is now calling itself All Def Media.) Meanwhile, All Def founder and chairman Russell Simmons stepped down from his involvement in the company last fall following sexual-assault allegations. Multiple women have accused the media mogul of raping them; Simmons has denied the claims.

As co-presidents, Goldstein and Blackwell report to All Def Media CEO Osman Eralp, a longtime Simmons business associate who took over the helm after Sharma’s exit.

At All Def, Goldstein is responsible for the overall revenue growth of the company. She joined in late 2017 from WPP’s ESP Properties North America, where she was head of sales for the consulting division for four years. Prior to working at WPP, she was senior VP of sales at The Hub and spent 16 years working on the agency side.

“For the last several years, I’ve worked with many digital start-ups and few have the unique ability to tell a story, make people laugh or shine a light on an artist in the way that All Def Media can,” Goldstein said in a statement. “I am excited to be working with Osman, Chris and the rest the team… They do things differently here.”

Blackwell has been with All Def since December 2014, hired as the company’s eighth employee. Initially a social-media manager, he has served as the company’s head of music and marketing and will continue in those roles. Blackwell spearheaded All Def’s live music events programming strategy including its presence at SXSW, which led the company to launch music vertical All Def Music.

Weintrob has been All Def’s in-house creative director since the summer of 2016, where he has worked with studio partners including Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate, Blumhouse, Annapurna Pictures and on branded-content campaigns with brands such as T-Mobile and Verizon. With a background as a commercial director, he designed and directed the 2017 Michelin campaign with Vice Media and also directed four seasons of “Top Gear” for the BBC.

All Def Media produces and distributes original content through its own media properties, social channels, traditional and premium TV networks — including HBO’s “All Def Comedy” — and theatrical films such as “Romeo is Bleeding” and “King of the Dancehall.” It also produces live events and manages a network of talent including social-video stars, stand-up comics, writers, actors, poets and hip-hop artists.

Investors include Nu Horizons, Greycroft Partners, Allen DeBevoise’s Third Wave Digital Partners, e.ventures, Advancit Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and WPP.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Brooke Goldstein, Chris Blackwell, Scott Weintrob

