‘Alien: Descent’ Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Southern California Mall

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
alien descent vr
CREDIT: Courtesy of FoxNext

Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26.

“Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios and FoxNext Destinations, the location-based entertainment arm of 20th Century Fox’s and Fox Networks’ next-generation media unit FoxNext.

It’s a free-roaming experience, meaning that players get outfitted with special wireless VR headsets that do away with the need for  any additional cables. This allows players to freely walk around on a stage that incorporates physical cues for better immersion.

In the experience, players get to  join an elite squad of Colonial Marines tasked with investigating a distress signal sent from a mining outpost. Of course, there are also plenty of aliens to be fought, which is why every player gets their own VR weapon. Movements of players are tracked with special motion sensors attached to players’ arms and legs.

“VR attractions bring together immersive entertainment with social experiences that can’t be replicated in the living room,” said FoxNext president Salil Mehta in a statement. “The rich storytelling opportunities in the Alien universe makes it a perfect fit for cutting-edge destination entertainment. Plus, who doesn’t want to battle Xenomorphs and save the world?”

Related

“Alien:Descent” lasts about 15 minutes, and tickets are $15 per participant. Consumers can order tickers for the experience at the The Outlets at Orange online now. FoxNext plans to announce additional locations for “Alien:Descent”  in the near future.

Fox isn’t the first studio to embrace this kind of location-based VR. Sony Pictures previously cooperated with The Void for a Ghost Busters-themed VR experience that plays in the Void’s Times Square location. The startup has also worked with Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab on “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” a VR experience that’s been playing in multiple locations across Southern California and Florida and that is set to come to Las Vegas later this month.

More Digital

  • alien descent vr

    'Alien: Descent' Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Southern California Mall

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

  • US Capitol

    Congress Is Poised to Modernize Music Copyright (Guest Column)

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

  • Amazon Best Buy Bezos Joly

    Amazon Teams Up With Best Buy to Sell Insignia, Toshiba TVs With Fire TV Built-In

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify in Israel: Streaming Giant Finds Its Footing a Month After Launch

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

  • 10 of the Best Music Podcasts

    10 of the Best Music Podcasts

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Stock Shoots to All-Time High After Strong Q1 Earnings

    Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26. “Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad