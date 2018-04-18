‘Alien: Descent’ Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Southern California Mall

Fox is bringing an Alien-themed virtual reality (VR) experience to a mall in Southern California: “Alien: Descent,” a VR experience that can be experienced by a group of up to 4 players, opens its doors at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif. on April 26.

“Alien: Descent” has been produced by Pure Imagination Studios and FoxNext Destinations, the location-based entertainment arm of 20th Century Fox’s and Fox Networks’ next-generation media unit FoxNext.

It’s a free-roaming experience, meaning that players get outfitted with special wireless VR headsets that do away with the need for any additional cables. This allows players to freely walk around on a stage that incorporates physical cues for better immersion.

In the experience, players get to join an elite squad of Colonial Marines tasked with investigating a distress signal sent from a mining outpost. Of course, there are also plenty of aliens to be fought, which is why every player gets their own VR weapon. Movements of players are tracked with special motion sensors attached to players’ arms and legs.

“VR attractions bring together immersive entertainment with social experiences that can’t be replicated in the living room,” said FoxNext president Salil Mehta in a statement. “The rich storytelling opportunities in the Alien universe makes it a perfect fit for cutting-edge destination entertainment. Plus, who doesn’t want to battle Xenomorphs and save the world?”

“Alien:Descent” lasts about 15 minutes, and tickets are $15 per participant. Consumers can order tickers for the experience at the The Outlets at Orange online now. FoxNext plans to announce additional locations for “Alien:Descent” in the near future.

Fox isn’t the first studio to embrace this kind of location-based VR. Sony Pictures previously cooperated with The Void for a Ghost Busters-themed VR experience that plays in the Void’s Times Square location. The startup has also worked with Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab on “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” a VR experience that’s been playing in multiple locations across Southern California and Florida and that is set to come to Las Vegas later this month.