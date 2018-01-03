A+E Networks Shows Will Stream Free on Verizon’s Yahoo and AOL

Episodes of History’s “Vikings,” Lifetime’s “Project Runway” and other A+E Networks shows will be available to watch for free on Verizon’s Oath digital-media properties including AOL and Yahoo under a new pact.

The expanded deal between Verizon and A+E Networks also encompasses a carriage renewal for the programmer’s networks on Fios TV service (including authenticated mobile rights) as well as an exclusive distribution window for original content produced by 45th & Dean, A+E Networks’ digital studio.

The deal will give Verizon rights to stream A&E, Lifetime, History and Viceland programming on the free-to-watch, ad-supported family of media brands housed in its Oath division (which combine Yahoo and AOL). Those include History scripted dramas “Knightfall” and “Vikings”; A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” and “Live PD”; Lifetime’s “Project Runway” and live broadcasts of the National Women’s Soccer League games; and Viceland’s “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” and “Desus & Mero.”

Verizon will have digital rights to all content A+E makes available on a non-exclusive basis to any other third-party VOD platform (such as YouTube or Facebook). The availability of A+E programming to watch for free on Oath properties — relative to linear TV premiere — will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Under the pact, Verizon has first-window rights for content from 45th & Dean, with plans to develop original programming specifically for Oath platforms. 45th & Dean has produced short- and medium-form content including relationship-crisis show “Second Chance” for Snapchat, which reached over 80 million viewers in its first season, and couples-prank show “Bae or Bail” for Facebook Watch, whose first episode has garnered over 40 million views to date. A+E launched 45th & Dean in 2016.

“We’re excited to offer fans of A+E Networks more access than ever across Verizon’s Fios footprint and now, across our family of digital-media properties,” said Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s SVP, global chief media and content officer.

Verizon’s expanded A+E deal, Angiolet added, “is yet another example of how we’re fueling our new Oath media brands and becoming the first screen for premium content across genres.” Specifically, he called out the addition of National Women’s Soccer League games on Oath brands like Yahoo Sports as building on the telco’s other sports-rights deals, which include its massive, five-year pact with the NFL announced last month.

Pictured above: Jonathan Rhys Meyers in History’s “Vikings”