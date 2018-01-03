A+E Networks, Verizon Expanded Deal Includes Exclusive Window on Digital Originals

UPDATED: Verizon and A+E Networks reached a carriage renewal for the programmer’s networks on Fios TV — part of an expanded pact that includes an exclusive distribution window for original content produced by 45th & Dean, A+E Networks’ digital studio, on Verizon’s Oath properties including Yahoo and AOL.

Under the pact, Verizon has first-window rights for content from 45th & Dean, which plans to develop original programming specifically for Oath platforms. After the period of exclusivity, A+E will be able to distribute the 45th & Dean content on other services as well.

45th & Dean has produced short- and medium-form content including relationship-crisis show “Second Chance” for Snapchat, which reached over 80 million viewers in its first season, and couples-prank show “Bae or Bail” for Facebook Watch, whose first episode has garnered over 40 million views to date. A+E launched 45th & Dean in 2016.

Other select A+E content also will be available on Verizon’s free-to-watch, ad-supported Oath brands, including broadcasts of the National Women’s Soccer League games that have been carried on Verizon’s Go90 and will now expand to Yahoo Sports (but will not include the NWSL Game of the Week carried on Lifetime).

In addition, Verizon will have digital rights to all promotional content A+E makes available on a non-exclusive basis to other third-party VOD platforms such as YouTube or Facebook.

Full episodes of A&E, Lifetime, History and Viceland shows will continue to be available on an authenticated basis to Verizon’s Fios subscribers. Those include History scripted dramas “Knightfall” and “Vikings”; A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” and “Live PD”; Lifetime’s “Project Runway”; and Viceland’s “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” and “Desus & Mero.”

“We’re excited to offer fans of A+E Networks more access than ever across Verizon’s Fios footprint and now, across our family of digital-media properties,” said Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s SVP, global chief media and content officer.

Verizon’s expanded A+E deal, Angiolet added, “is yet another example of how we’re fueling our new Oath media brands and becoming the first screen for premium content across genres.” Specifically, he called out the addition of National Women’s Soccer League games on Yahoo Sports as building on the telco’s other sports-rights deals, which include its massive, five-year pact with the NFL announced last month.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Verizon’s deal with A+E Networks gives the telco rights to distribute episodes of A+E shows on the free-to-watch Oath properties. In fact, the agreement lets Verizon offer full episodes of A+E programming on an authenticated basis only to Fios customers, as a renewal of the companies’ previous agreement.