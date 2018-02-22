Adaptive Studios Taps Courtney Parker as VP of Alternative Programming

Adaptive Studios has hired television producer and writer Courtney Parker, most recently with cable network TV One, as VP of alternative programming.

In addition, Adaptive announced that it has promoted Kate Grady to VP of production, digital, and Stephen Christensen to VP of development, digital.

Parker will oversee initiatives to expand Adaptive Studios’ unscripted and reality programming. She joins the company from TV One, where she served as executive in charge of production for shows including “Rickey Smiley for Real,” “Fatal Attraction” and true-crime series “Two Sides” from executive producer Viola Davis.

Previously, Parker wrote for and worked on “Law & Order” for seven years and has authored several nonfiction and fiction books. She also has executive produced or co-executive produced several reality TV shows, including Oxygen’s true crime series, “Three Days To Live,” TV One’s “Hollywood Divas,” VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” with Mona Scott-Young, and OWN’s “It’s Not You, It’s Men” talk show with Rev Run and Tyrese Gibson.

Grady, previously executive director of physical production, has executive produced more than 20 digital series in her two years at Adaptive Studios, including the short thriller “Pineapple,” which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Christensen, who has been with Adaptive since August 2014, was previously director of development, digital, and has developed over 70 projects with the studio.

Parker, Grady and Christensen will join Matt Wise, VP of publishing and literary development, and general counsel Jim Dunn as the company’s department leaders. CEO and co-founder Perrin Chiles oversees all operations along with co-partners TJ Barrack and Marc Joubert, as well as COO/CFO Grady Gamble.

Last week, Adaptive announced a $16.5 million round of funding from AMC Networks, Vania Schlogel’s Atwater Capital and existing private investors.

“Looking to the future, this growing executive team and has the diverse capabilities to smartly develop for various genres and platforms — with experience across digital, traditional, scripted and non-scripted — our VPs will lead in any direction the industry goes,” Chiles said.

The Culver City, Calif.-based company, which focuses on short-form formats, says it acquires “undervalued” intellectual property and develops new concepts from emerging filmmakers. Adaptive’s partners to date have included AMC Networks, HBO, Netflix, Verizon, Miramax, FX Networks, YouTube Red, Fox Animation, 21 Laps, Lionsgate, and Blackpills.