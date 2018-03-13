Turner, CBS to Live-Stream 21 March Madness Games in VR for $2.99 Each

College hoops fans will be able to immerse themselves in the action of up to 21 games from the NCAA March Madness tournament in virtual reality.

The March Madness Live VR app will carry live games beginning with the first and second rounds and continuing throughout the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final Four and National Championship. NCAA March Madness Live VR is available to download for free starting today in Facebook’s Oculus Store and the Google Play store.

The live VR service was developed by Turner Sports, in partnership with CBS Sports and the NCAA. CBS and Turner have multiplatform distribution rights to NCAA March Madness tournaments through 2032, under an $8.8 billion deal inked in 2016.

Users can pay $2.99 per game for access to the March Madness Live VR live-stream, or $19.99 for the “VR Tournament Pass” for access to all 21 games.

In the app, viewers can select the camera they want to watch from or choose fully produced VR coverage incorporating multiple courtside cameras and audio from inside the arena.

During the first and second rounds, audio will include game commentary from the telecasts across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. For Sweet 16 and Elite 8 action, March Madness Live VR will feature exclusive play-by-play and dedicated game commentary featuring Spero Dedes and analyst Steve Smith from Los Angeles and Rich Waltz and Steve Lavin from Boston. Dedes and Smith will also call the Semifinal and National Championship games.

NCAA March Madness Live VR also will include an interactive bracket that is updated throughout the tournament, as well as full-length game replays, highlights from all games in 2D and VR, and video-on-demand that includes behind-the-scene access, coach and player interviews and other content.

For the eighth year in a row, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — CBS and Turner’s TBS, TNT and truTV — and online via NCAA March Madness Live. The regular live-streaming March Madness games will be available to subscribers of participating pay-TV providers, across multiple devices. NCAA March Madness Live will again this year offer a temporary preview period giving users access to live game streaming before requiring login credentials.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, March 31, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 2, will air on TBS, with corresponding TeamCast presentations on TNT and truTV.