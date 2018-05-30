‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Drew 6 Million U.S. Viewers in First Three Days, Nielsen Says

The season 2 premiere episode of “13 Reasons Why,” Netflix’s controversial teen-suicide series, averaged 6 million viewers in the U.S. in the first three days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.

That’s less than half the number of viewers who watched the first episode of “Stranger Things” season 2 — which averaged 15 million — in the first three days of its release last fall, according to Nielsen.

Netflix released “13 Reasons Why” season 2, which follows the events in the aftermath of a high-school girl’s suicide, on May 18.

The show’s audience skews heavily toward young and female viewers, according to Nielsen. So far “13 Reasons Why” season 2 has had virtually the same gender split of Netflix’s “The Crown” (65% female, 35% male) but it had almost the opposite age distribution. About 75% of the viewers for “13 Reasons Why” were 34 or younger while 75% of “The Crown’s” audience was aged 35 or older.

Overall, within the first three days of its availability (May 18-20), “13 Reasons Why” season 2 garnered an average minute audience of over 2.6 million U.S. viewers across all 13 episodes, per Nielsen.

