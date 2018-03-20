You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Stranger Things,"Marvel's Jessica Jones' Are France's Most Popular Digital Originals

Netflix’s original drama series such as “Stranger Things,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” and “Orange is the New Black” dominated the chart of the 10 most in-demand digital shows in France, according to a report compiled by Parrot Analytics over the last seven days days.

As in most territories, the second season of “Stranger Things” stirred the most demand, which Parrot Analytics measured from a blend of data points, including video-streaming consumption and social media. Ranking behind “Stranger Things” which got 4.3 million demand expressions, the second season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” garnered 4 million expressions.

“Orange is the New Black,” which has always been highly successful in France, came in third with 3.6 million demand expressions. The five Netflix shows ranking among France’s most popular digital originals are “Sense8,” “Black Mirror,””Narcos,””Marseille” – Netflix’s first French-language original –, and “Altered Carbon.”

Parrot Analytics’s study also ranked France’s top 10 shows across all genre, including scripted and non-scripted as well as series which aren’t digital originals. “The Walking Dead” comes on top, followed by AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” History’s “Vikings,” C8’s “Touche pas à mon poste, HBO’s “Game of Thrones,””The 100,”Netflix’s “La Casa de Papel,” TF1’s reality show “Koh Lanta” and BBC Two’s “Peaky Blinders.”

As previously reported, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu increased their investment from $5.5 billion to $13 billion from 2013 to 2017; and Netﬂix, which released more than 50 new titles in 2017, accounted for over 70% of the total demand for digital original series in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics.

