RTL Group Acquires United Screens for 12.4 Million Euros

Aiming to expand its European footprint in online video, RTL Group has acquired United Screens, the Nordics’s leading multi-platform network (MPN) for 12.4 million euros.

Founded in 2013 by Malte Andreasson, Stina Bergfors and Bonnier Ventures, United Screens boasts a premium selection from some of the most popular video creators in the Nordics and is backed by an award winning sales team. generates over 500 million video views a month on YouTube and represents hundreds

of influencers in music, lifestyle and entertainment across all social media platforms.

United Screens has also developed branded content campaigns which now represent 50% of the service’s total revenue.

RTL Group already owns several multi-platform networks worldwide, include the Los Angeles-based

StyleHaul, Berlin-based Divimove and Vancouver-based BroadbandTV.

“This acquisition is another step in accelerating our ‘Total Video’ strategy, as

United Screens strengthens our MPN presence in Europe,” said RTL Group CEO Bert Habets, who has become chairman of the board of United Screens following the deal.

The exec said “RTL Group is the only European company to offer advertisers pan-European digital video campaigns in premium and brand-safe environments.”

Malte Andreasson, co-Founder and CEO of United Screens, said being part of RTL Group will allow United Screens to “accelerate (its) strategy and grow (its) presence in the Nordics.”

United Screens is based in Stockholm, with offices in Oslo, Norway and Helsinki, Finland. Andreasson will continue to head United Screens as CEO.

RTL Group plans to invest SEK 25 million (2.6 million euros) to fund the company’s growth plan across the Nordic region.