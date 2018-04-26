Netflix, Amazon Would Be Forced to Maintain 30% European Content Quotas Under Proposed EU Law

Streaming-video providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video would be required to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogs to European content, under a proposed European Union law announced Thursday.

The mandate is part of an overall agreement revising rules to apply to audiovisual media across Europe, under a preliminary agreement reached by the European Parliament, Council and Commission. The negotiations will officially conclude in June, when lawmakers and regulators finalize remaining technical details of the proposal. After that, it will need to be approved by the European Parliament and EU member states.

In addition to extending the 30% European content quota already established for broadcast media to online-streaming services, the EU agreement also will require internet video operators to put measures in place “to protect minors.”

The revised EU rules would also extend to user-generated videos on platforms like and YouTube, in the event that “providing audiovisual content is an essential functionality of the service.” The proposed law would include stronger rules forcing online-video platforms to block “hate speech and public provocation to commit terrorist offences.”

“These new rules reflect digital progress and recognize that people now watch videos in different ways than before,” Andrus Ansip, the European Commission’s VP for the Digital Single Market, said in a statement. They encourage innovative services and promote European films — but also protect children and tackle hate speech in a better way.”

Reps for Netflix and Amazon didn’t respond to requests for comment on the EU proposal.

Another piece of the EU’s proposal is designed to provide more flexibility in TV advertising. The revised rules give broadcasters more flexibility as to when ads can be shown. Under current regulations, broadcasters are limited to a maximum of 12 minutes of ads per hour; the revised rules would let TV networks choose more freely when to show ads throughout the day with an overall cap of 20% of air time between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Pictured above: Benoit Magimel (l.) and Gérard Depardieu in Netflix’s original French series “Marseille” season 2