MK2 to Equip VR Venues Around the World; Scandinavia’s Nordisk, Brazil’s Arvore Among First Customers (EXCLUSIVE)

One year after launching Europe’s first and biggest VR space, mk2 is set to start commercializing VR plug-and-play equipment for global exhibitors who are looking to launch VR venues in theaters, museums, institutions, among other places

Called the mk2 VR Pod, the equipment which mk2 will be distributing worldwide is considered to be an “end-to-end premium and white-labelled product line,” said the company.

“Providing state-of-the-art technology to fill the void of white label solutions in the virtual reality space will be a catalyst for making VR a requisite part of consumers’ entertainment expectations,” said Elisha Karmitz, mk2’s managing director. “Adapting VR is a natural next step for the cinematic community and mk2 aims to be their trusted partner in delivering quality and memorable experiences.”

The company has already sold its VR plug-and-play equipment to high-profile film and media groups such as Nordisk in Scandinavia as well as Arvore in Brazil and a banner in Asia. Other partners include public institutions, notably the National Public Library of France. Karmitz said Nordisk will open VR venues in Copenhagen and Oslo in April; while Arvore will launch its venue in San Paolo in May.

Karmitz pointed out mk2 had the “ambition to create the biggest open VR distribution network in the world.”

The banner expects that over 70 pods will be installed within the first half of 2018 and more than 200 pods by year end.

Mk2’s premium catalog of curated VR experiences from topnotch production partners such as Felix & Paul Studios, Atlas V, WITHIN and SuperHot Team will also be available to customers.

With this expansion in the VR field, mk2 firms up its status as one of Europe’s pioneering film groups. Headquartered in Paris, the company has produced over 100 films, operates over 26 movie theaters spanning 200 screens and boasts a library of more than 800 films from prestigious directors such as Charles Chaplin and Xavier Dolan.