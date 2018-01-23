Banijay Group Acquires Digital Company Shauna Events

Banijay Group has acquired French digital company Shauna Events as part of its strategy to expand into new business areas and broaden its digital capabilities significantly.

Launched by Magali Berdah, Shauna Events creates original content for social media networks as well as forges collaborative partnerships between brands and digital influencers, especially reality TV talent.

Berdah said she was looking forward to becoming a “part of the Banijay Group as it extends its global digital offering, with (their) proven expertise in creating value for brands.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, said “the acquisition of Shauna Events is a meaningful first step in the company’s digital expansion.”

“This will allow us to provide multi-support broadcast opportunities to the talent emerging through our TV shows. We’re delighted to welcome Magali and her team and look forward to leveraging their expertise across the Group,” added Bassetti.

Banijay Group’s library includes a flurry of popular formats and shows, including “Versailles,””Temptation Island,””Keeping up with the Kardashians” (pictured), “Fort Boyard” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”