Amazon Prime Video, Mediapro, La Liga Team on Amazon’s First Spanish Original Series

'Six Dreams' follows three players, two coaches and one president in Spain's top soccer league

Atletico Madrid's midfielder from Spain Saul Niguez; Atlethic de Bilbao's player WilliamsAtletico de Madrid v Athletic de Bilbao, La Liga football match, Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Madrid, Spain - 18 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/REX/Shutterstock

MADRID — Amazon Prime Video, Mediapro and La Liga are teaming to produce Amazon’s first Spanish – and Spanish-language – original series, soccer documentary “Six Dreams.”

Already shooting, the series follows three players – Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, Atletic Club Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, and Real Betis’ Andres Guardado, as well as two coaches – ex-Seville manager Eduardo Berrizo and Girona’s Quique Carcel. Amaia Gorostiza, president of Eibar Soccer Club, constitutes the third profile.

The series was presented Monday at Atletico de Madrid’s new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, by Amazon Prime Video’s Georgia Brown, director Prime Originals Europe, and Christoph Schneider, director content acquisition Europe. La Liga CEO Javier Tebas and Mediapro CEO Jaume Roures also hosted the presentation.

In line with Amazon’s series on Manchester City, the U.K. soccer club, “Six Dreams” presents not only the professional, but human side to Liga soccer. Following the dedication, passion and sheer hard work of its subjects over six one-hour episodes. The series will be ready for delivery at the end of the year, and made available to Amazon Prime Video clients in over 200 countries.

CREDIT: La Liga

