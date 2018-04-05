You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Harry Potter' Game Launch Date Set With Maggie Smith, Other Actors Lending Their Voices

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Jam City/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Dame Maggie Smith and other actors from Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter films will be giving voice to characters in the new “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” role-playing game, which is officially slated to launch April 25.

In the game, players create a personalized student avatar to experience life as a student at the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It’s set in the 1980s, before Harry Potter’s birth.

Smith, who played Prof. McGonagall in WB’s big-screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling books, said, “If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic.”

In addition to Smith, actors from the Harry Potter films providing voiceovers for Jam City’s “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” are: Michael Gambon (Prof. Dumbledore), Warwick Davis (Prof. Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch).

The free-to-play mobile game is developed by L.A. games studio Jam City in partnership with Portkey Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s game label dedicated to Rowling’s Wizarding World.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” players join one of the four Hogwarts Houses before progressing through their years at Hogwarts, participating in magical classes and activities such as Potions and Transfiguration. As players improve their skills, they unlock new locations, spells and other magical abilities — and their decisions affect their character’s story arc and how other characters interact with them.

The game will be available for mobile devices via Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. More info is available on HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com as well as on the game’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Separately, WB’s Portkey Games also will be publishing the forthcoming “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” augmented-reality game being developed by Niantic Labs (the company behind “Pokemon Go”).

