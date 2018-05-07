Ambi Media Group Launching Blockchain Platform TaTaTu

Ambi Media Group co-founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino is launching TaTaTu, a blockchain-based platform intertwining social media activity with entertainment viewing.

TaTaTu rewards users to watch movies, television episodes and other forms of content. Users receive additional rewards from their friends’ viewing by offering digital tokens for views generated both by themselves and

from their friends. The token will reward users and allow advertisers to pay for advertising on the platform.

Ambi made the announcement Monday, the day before the opening of the Cannes Film Festival.

The company said the TaTaTu platform allows users to invite their friends via their social media (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, etc) to join, watch and create videos that can be shared with friends, chat with other members, and share the content they like. Select titles from the Ambi Media Group library will be among the first content offerings through TaTaTu.

“Social networks and entertainment platforms are making huge profit by gathering data from their users and selling to other corporations without rewarding their users,” said Iervolino. “TaTaTu will finally give its users the possibility to be rewarded for their social daily entertainment activity. There is a need for a platform to provide higher levels of transparency to their users, brands and rights holders about the revenues generated and monetization of users. Audiences need free, legal and quality content with a simple user experience.”

Related Women in Motion Highlights: Robin Wright, Salma Hayek, Diane Kruger and More Cannes Film Festival Promotes Sexual Harassment Hotline

Iervolino said his goal is to reach one billion subscribers worldwide in six years and to become the first premium advertising platform in the world.

“Where most content platform business models are based on making the final user pay for content, generating a market for illegal content monetization and therefore less revenues for content owners, TaTaTu is listening to the marketplace and adapting — giving free access to content and going a step further to reward users with an automatic monetization system,” he added.

The Ambi slate includes “Trading Paint,” starring John Travolta; the romantic drama “Best Day of My Life” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, Common and Simon Baker; “Lamborghini – The Legend,” starring

Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; revenge thriller “Bent,” starring Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia; the heist movie “Finding Steve McQueen,” starring Travis Fimmel; and the Andrea Bocelli biopic “The Music of Silence,” starring Antonio Banderas.