Spotify Chief Content Officer Stefan Blom Exits

Stefan Blom, Spotify’s chief content officer, is leaving the company after a little more than three years — and just as the music-streaming provider is about to launch an initial public offering.

In a statement, a company rep said, “We are grateful for Stefan’s many contributions to the company over the years and we wish the very best. Looking ahead, the content team is well positioned to execute on our strategy.”

The news, announced in a memo to Spotify staff Friday, was first reported by Recode.

Blom, who reported to Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, led the company’s renewal in 2017 of its licensing deals with all three major music labels as well as the independent-label collective Merlin.

Prior to joining Spotify in September 2014 as chief strategy officer, Blom was a senior exec at EMI Music, most recently serving as chairman and CEO of the group’s Nordic division. Before joining EMI in 2007, he was head of products and services at telecom operator 3 Scandinavia.

Earlier this week came word that Spotify filed for its long-expected IPO in a confidential F-1 filing with the SEC. The Sweden-based company is expected to launch an IPO as early as the first quarter of 2018 as a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange rather than a traditional offering of shares. That’s designed to make it easier for the company to go public — it would not dilute the current equity holdings of executives and investors, and Spotify would avoid paying underwriter fees — but also means it won’t raise capital with the IPO.

Related Spotify Reaches 70 Million Subscribers Spotify Files Confidentially for IPO on New York Stock Exchange (Report)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the company announced that it has passed 70 million paying subscribers, up 40% in less than a year (it reported 50 million in March 2017). Spotify’s closest competitor, Apple Music, reported 30 million subscribers in September.

Spotify’s valuation as of December 2017 exceeded $19 billion, up from $16 billion earlier in the fall, Reuters reported last month . However, the company has not turned a profit and reported an operating loss of $389 million in 2016.

Earlier last month, Spotify agreed to buy a stake in China’s Tencent Music Entertainment, which in turn will purchase an equity stake in Spotify; the terms of that deal weren’t disclosed.

Separately, Spotify is the target of a lawsuit seeking upwards of $1.6 billion in damages from Wixen Music Publishing, which handles titles by artists including Tom Petty, Neil Young, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and Stevie Nicks.