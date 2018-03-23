Fullscreen Hires Mary Murcko as SVP, Partnerships and Revenue

Fullscreen has tapped Mary Murcko, a former Condé Nast and Gannett Co. business exec, as senior VP of partnerships and revenue.

In the newly created role, Murcko will be tasked with driving revenue and partnerships across Fullscreen’s range of branded-content offerings and intellectual property including top digital talent, Fullscreen Live, Rooster Teeth and Fullscreen’s owned-and-operated properties. Murcko, based in New York City, reports to Pete Stein, GM of Fullscreen.

Murcko joins the company as it doubles down on branded content and ad-supported video, after pulling the plug on its subscription VOD service in late 2017. Her appointment also comes after several executive changes at Fullscreen. Most recently, chief operating officer Andy Forssell moved over to become COO of Otter Media (Fullscreen’s parent company, which is a joint venture of AT&T and Chernin Group), along with CMO Alan Beard. Michael Wann, who had formerly served as Fullscreen’s chief revenue officer, departed in 2016 and is now CEO of Mobcrush.

“Mary’s strong background in digital media and marketing planning will be a huge asset to Fullscreen as we accelerate our mission to help brands create authentic relationships with consumers,” Stein said in announcing her hire.

Murcko most recently was senior VP, head of brand partnerships and sales for Ziff Davis’s What to Expect digital brand. Before that, she was chief revenue officer/publisher of Condé Nast’s Self. Prior to joining Condé Nast, she was president of national sales at Gannett Co. spanning all operating divisions of Gannett including Gannett Digital, USA Today, broadcast, and print.

Earlier in her career, Murcko was exec VP and group publisher at Rodale overseeing Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Prevention and Runner’s World, and served in sales roles at W and Elegant Bride and as GM/group publisher for Hachette Filipacchi Post in Bangkok, Thailand.