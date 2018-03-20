You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: Zombie Thriller ‘Train to Busan’ Heads for VR Adaptation

Train to Busan Cannes Film Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Pan-Asian hit film “Train to Busan,” is to be adapted as virtual reality property. It could be delivered as a piece of location-based entertainment, as well as a VR video game.

Contents Panda, the world sales arm of South Korea’s Next Entertainment World said that it had signed a contract with Singapore’s Vividthree Productions to adapt the zombie thriller.

“This is one of those cases which show how one well-made film has the scalability to be developed into multiple forms,” said Vincent Kim, president of Contents Panda.

“We believed in the possibilities because ‘Train to Busan’, a film that has mesmerized audiences in Asia and beyond, deserves to be adapted into a multisensory format. That would allow fans of the film to experience the zombie apocalypse action thriller in virtual reality,” said Charles Yeo, CEO of Vividthree.

The Singapore government is providing financial support for the development of the VR sector. And “Train” is by far the highest-grossing Korean film in Singapore. Contents Panda said that Vividthree will launch a static show in Singapore and Malaysia, and may then expand it globally.“

Separately, “Train to Busan” is also to be remade as an English-language feature film, through French studio Gaumont.

