Vice Media Launches Local Operations in India

Vice Media has given an official launch to its operations in India. The move is a partnership with newspaper and digital media group Times of India.

Vice is producing and distributing local programming for digital, mobile and linear platforms. Vice India has introduced all of its digital brands under the Vice.com banner, premiering a significant late night prime time television block across the Times of India portfolio.

Last month, Vice India announced the appointment of Chanpreet Arora as CEO and Samira Kanwar as head of content. Working from offices in Mumbai and New Delhi, Vice India’s local content programming will span conversations across topics including food, music, politics, sports, sex, identity, nightlife, arts, and comedy.

“In the coming months, the company plans to showcase a wide range of content encompassing topics that directly impact or affect the youth of the country – including local mental health crisis, sexual assault on university campuses, navigating life in India as an LGBTQI+ individual, the taboo sex industry, and political action in the region, amongst others,” it said in a statement.

Vice India has struck a supplementary deal with Facebook. It says it expects to announce additional partnerships in the coming months, and that “these will bring Vice’s content to millions of new viewers in the region through original local production and reporting, and licensing.”

Virtue Worldwide, the creative agency born out of Vice, has already entered into major brand partnerships that will provide creative services throughout India. These include Mountain Dew (PepsiCo) and Anheuser-Busch InBev.