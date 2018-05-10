Soccer Star Ronaldo Kicks Off ‘Striker Force 7’

CREDIT: Courtesy of Graphic India

Portugal and Real Madrid soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo announced a partnership with Indian graphic novel and animation producer Graphic India for “Striker Force 7,” as animation, comics, publishing, gaming and digital content.

The deal also involves multinational digital marketing and content management company VMS Communications, and was negotiated by sports agency Polaris Sports. It was announced on Wednesday.

Created by Ronaldo and Graphic India’s CEO Sharad Devarajan, the series will be executive produced by them alongside Diego Guarderas of VMS, Polaris Sports and Jeevan J. Kang, Graphic’s EVP creative and the lead character designer.

“In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans,” said Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired millions of people around the world with his dedication, work-ethic and all-around epic game playing. CR7 is a real-life superhero to a generation and Striker Force 7 will bring together a global team of characters from our world (and others), that are representative of the diversity and coolness of his millions of fans,” said Devarajan.

