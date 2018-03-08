You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Boards Korea’s ‘Too Much Information’ With YG and Comedian Yoo Byungjae

Yoo Byungjae: Too Much Information,” the company’s first stand-up comedy original show from South Korea, will launch on Netflix from March 16. Featuring multitalented performer Yoo Byungjae, the show is a collaboration with YG Entertainment, one of South Korea’s leading entertainment companies.

Yoo, a YG-managed talent, rose to fame as a writer and cast member during four seasons of “Saturday Night Live Korea.” Yoo is also currently shooting “YG Future Strategy Office,” another Netflix-YG collaboration.

“I hope people get a good laugh from my show and that it is a positive beginning for stand-up comedy shows in Korea,” said Yoo in a statement. Clips of the new show have gone viral with over 10 million views.

“Yoo is truly a pioneer as the first stand-up comedian in Korea to star in his own special,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentary & comedy at Netflix.

