Netflix, Korean Talent Giant to Launch ‘YG Future Strategy Office’

SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by Yonhap/Epa/REX/Shutterstock (8368188d)South Korean Boy Band Big Bang Attend an Event Launching the New Apparel Brand 'Nona9on' Yg Entertainment's Project Developed in Collaboration with Samsung Everland in Seoul South Korea 11 September 2014 Korea, Republic of SeoulSouth Korea Nona9on - Sep 2014
CREDIT: Yonhap/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Global streaming giant Netflix and South Korea’s leading talent management agency YG Entertainment have announced the launch of a Netflix original sitcom series, “YG Future Strategy Office.”

The show will feature YG stars including Seung-ri of K-pop idol group BIGBANG, Yoo Byung-jae, writer-television personality of SNL Korea fame, and Lee Jae-jin of veteran K-pop boy band Sechskies. Other YG-managed stars iKon, Winner and Black Pink are expected to make cameos.

Park Joon-soo (mockumentary “The God of Music”) series. SNL Korea’s Kim Min-seok is on board as scriptwriter.

Set in YG Entertainment’s newly formed future strategy office, where the company’s troublemakers are transferred, the sitcom series will see Seung-ri and his problematic colleagues work to regain their places in the company.

YG Entertainment is currently working with Netflix for a new original stand-up comedy show starring Yoo, who is also set to appear in “YG FSO.” The comedy show is expected to be produced in early this year and be subsequently available on Netflix.

