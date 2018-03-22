Netflix Picks Brillante Mendoza Drug War Show ‘AMO’ as First Philippines Series

Global streaming giant, Netflix has picked up drug war drama “AMO” as its first series from The Philippines. The show was produced by broadcaster TV5 and directed by Brillante Mendoza. Netflix will roll it out worldwide from April 9, 2018.

AMO tells the story of Joseph, a high school student who starts out as a small-time “shabu” peddler, whose involvement in the drug trade eventually gets him entangled in the violent and dangerous circle of drug lords, crooked cops, and corrupt government officials.

The series stars Vince Rillon, an upcoming indie film actor from the movies “Captive,” “Fallback,” and “Bagahe,” and Derek Ramsay, a veteran of numerous movies and TV shows.

Mendoza is The Philippines’ best-known film director, with credits that include “Service,” “Kinatay” and “Thy Womb.” The most recent of his three Cannes competition titles “Ma Rosa” similarly probes the milieu of small time drug dealers and the endemic violence and corruption of the police. A timely production, it highlighted the brute force of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. It has been estimated that since Duterte’s election, more than 3,000 drug dealers and users have been shot dead by police.

“AMO is a bold and suspenseful show that has the potential of capturing thrill-seeking audiences worldwide,” said Robert Roy, VP of Content Acquisition at Netflix.

“We are excited to finally be able to share AMO with everyone. Brillante has done a beautiful job in bringing paper to life, and the show’s acquisition provides an additional platform to help share the first-ever Filipino series on Netflix to a worldwide audience,” said TV5 President & CEO, Chot Reyes, in a statement.