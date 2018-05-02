You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

India’s Viacom 18 Reaches Digital Tipping Point

Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has launched a digital content division called Tipping Point to create web series and short films.

Upcoming web series include “X Ray – Selected Satyajit Ray Shorts” based on stories by the late lifetime achievement Oscar winner, and directed by Srijit Mukherji (“Autograph”); an untitled crime thriller from Imtiaz Ali (“Rockstar”); “Jamtara”, a story about India’s phishing capital by Soumendra Padhi (“Budhia Singh: Born to Run”) and psychological thriller “Best Days” by Abhishek Sengupta (“Laakhon Mein Ek”).

The content will initially be available on Viacom 18’s OTT channel Voot and Reliance’s Jio platform. “We are not looking at ourselves just as movie makers but as content makers in the digital ecosystem as well,” Viacom 18 Motion Pictures COO Ajit Andhare told Variety in March. “Our ability to tell stories in film and working with top filmmakers translates very well to produce content in the digital world. That’s where there is a perfect fit with Voot and Jio, and we will go beyond these two and produce for Amazon, Netflix and other such platforms.”

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is a part of Viacom 18, which is a joint venture between Viacom and Reliance Industries’ Network 18 media company. Viacom 18’s “Manto”, directed by Nandita Das, will premiere in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard strand.

