APOS: Iflix Revamps Video Streaming Model for Developing Markets

Asia-based streaming service, iflix is ditching its traditional subscription video model to replace it with a hybrid strategy that it says is better adapted to emerging markets.

The iflix 3.0 model combines a free tier, a curated movie of the day, and a line-up of premium short-form content.

“When we began iflix, we naively believed that the Western entertainment model could easily succeed in emerging markets, and that price, would be the primary customer pain point,” said CEO Mark Britt in a statement. “Three years later, we have a much deeper understanding of the localization requirements, and infrastructure, payments and authentication issues within our territories. The data and learning we’ve acquired challenge many of the traditional metaphors that exist within our industry.”

The free tier will be partially advertising supported, requiring iflix to set up an ad-sales team. It also includes a live hub that includes local linear free-to-air and pay-TV channels, live premium sporting competitions and events including Malaysian soccer, cricket, World Cup, Olympic Games, and NBA action. Live premium events are expected to include local and regional concerts and competitions.

The short form roster includes: original iflix content and localized formats; iflix snacks, new formats designed for mobile viewers; some 2,000 pieces of short form content produced and managed through the company’s Studio 215; promotional episodes and pilots; as well as regional and international TV series “The Grand Prince,” “My First Love,” “Poroporo,” and “Tayo the Little Bus.”

Iflix is currently available in Asia in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, and in the Middle East and African territories including Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Morocco.